January 02, 2019


Police arrest 12 gamblers in Bandipora, Rs 1.52 lakh stake money seized

Agencies

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that it has arrested 12 gamblers and seized Rs 1.
52 lakh from their possession in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.

A police spokesperson said that following specific information, police raided a gambling den at Poshwara area of Naidkhai in Sumbal in Bandipora.

“During the raid, police caught 12 people, who were gambling at a house,” he said, adding all the accused were immediately taken into custody.

He said stake money of Rs 1,52,000 along with four bank cheques worth Rs 2,50,000 were seized.

