Police, Arny hold training prog for VDC in Rajouri

July 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A training programme was held for village defence committee (VDC) members to strengthen the security grid along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Tuesday, police said.

The training, in collaboration with Army's 8 Sikh battalion, was held at Keri village located close to the Line of Control, a police officer said.

The VDC members were sensitised about their role in making fool-proof security grid, especially in terms of counter insurgency, in the border areas, he said.

However, they were asked that the training was only for security purposes and action will taken against any member found taking law into his own hands, the officer said.