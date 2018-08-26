Police, admin concealing information: Family

Srinagar, Aug 25:
A family from Padshahi Bagh area Saturday alleged that police and civil administration wasn’t coming out with truth in Zahid Iqbal’s murder case.
Zahid Iqbal (17), a resident of Padshahi Bagh went ‘mysteriously’ missing on August 23, 2013 from his home. On 26th while searching for Zahid, his body was found on the banks of river Jhelum near foot bridge Lal Chowk.
The family members on the eve of Zahid’s fifth dead anniversary said that police arrested a suspect namely Ruhail Ahmad who also hails from same area recovered cell phone of Zahid from his aunt who resides at Soura.
After digging deep into the investigations, police further recovered wrist watch and some clothes of Zahid from the accused, Aijaz continued.
The family alleged that the body of Zahid bore torture marks all over his body.
“We are still shocked that all the accused were released by police. They described them innocent and till date we are in search of justice which is deluding us,” they said.
“It was a cold blooded murder and yet police failed to nab the real culprits,” they said.
The family said that the police investigation was a farce. “Even after the expiry of 5 years, we have been wandering from pillar to post seeking justice. We appeal Government to hand over the case to CBI or re-open it so that real culprits could be booked and brought to justice,” the parents of the slain youth said.