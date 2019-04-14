Pol parties in Catch-22 situation on Ladakh LS seat

April 14, 2019 | JunaidKathju

Won’t accept any candidate from existing parties: AJUISK

While the first phase of LokSabha polls are over, the dilemma for political parties to announce their candidates for Ladakh seat has further deepened, as people in the region are demanding an independent contestant should fight polls.

The regional divide between Kargil and Leh has left political parties puzzled.

The regional parties National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)are yet to announce their candidates for the parliamentary seat for the cold desert region.

Owing to the resentment among the people in Leh and Kargil to have the next parliament candidate from their respective region, NC and Congress had authorised AnjumanJamiatulUlamaIslamia School Kargil (AJUISK), the largest religious organisation of the region, to choose a common candidate.

However, AJUISK head, Sheikh NazirMuhammadi told Rising Kashmir over phone from Kargil that even though the deliberations were taking place, no political parties had any “worthy candidate” to be zeroed in on.

“The people of Kargil want an independent candidate who has a clean record. We will not accept any candidate from the existing political parties,” he said.

Muhammadi also threatened that if any political party fields their own candidate, “that will be the end of that party in Kargil region”.

Muhammadi said after the recent row over the divisional status in which Kargil was initially deprived from having a Divisional Commissioner’s office, people had become more resilient to have their candidate in the parliament.

Ladakh goes to polls in the fifth phase of the five-phase parliamentary polls in the State on May 6.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday issued election notification for the Ladakh parliamentary constituency.

As per the notification, the last date of filing nominations is April 18 while the scrutiny of papers would be held on April 20 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 22 up to 3 pm.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said the final decision on Ladakh seat would be taken after taking all the stakeholders onboard.

“The consultation with the regional stakeholders is going on and the final decision will be taken soon,” Sagar said.

He said in case there is a consensus on fielding an independent candidate, NC would decide accordingly.

On the matter of having an alliance with Congress, Sagar said NC would like to go solo but it would all depend on what formation suits the best in the interest of the State.

Congress has announced RigzinSpalbar as its candidate from the seat.

Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party is also undecided on announcing its candidate for the seat.

PDP Vice President Abdul RehmanVeeri said the party would soon take its decision on the matter.

The BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) has announced 31-year-old JamyangTseringNamgyal as its candidate for the LadakhLokSabha constituency.