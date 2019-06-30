Pol parties furious over ‘delay’ in Assembly polls

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The mainstream political parties in the state have expressed outrage over the delay in holding of Assembly polls in the state.

Reacting to the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah in the parliament that assembly elections will be held by the end of this year, the parties said that it was aimed to deprive the people their representation in the elected bodies in the state.

Former Minister and National Conference (NC) General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, said the central government has adopted double standards over the holding of polls in the state.

“Depriving people of their elected representatives and not holding elections in time is an undemocratic exercise. From a delay of few months, the central government has stretched the exercise too far,” he said.

He said delaying elections to the end of the year is not good for the spirit of the democratic process.

PDP Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri said that people need elected government which responds to their grievances.

“It is good that elections will be held in the state, but delaying them doesn’t augur well for the people and democracy,” Veeri said.

State Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that BJP government has neglected people by failing to provide them the “representative government.

“Home Minister’s reasons of not delaying elections in the state were illogical. However, holding elections within six months of the President’s rule in the state is a good indication and delaying them further will not be good for the people of the state,” he said.

Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir, said that there was no alternative to the democratic rule.

He said elections should be held immediately and people should have the choice of being represented by elected people.

Mir who had visited Baba Reshi area of Tangmarg constituency however termed the Union Home Minister’s statement that the Assembly elections in the state will be held later this year as something which was “better late than never”.

(Additional inputs from KNS)