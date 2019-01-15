Poet Habibullah Sofi passes away

Rising Kashmir NewsKandi Baramulla, Jan 14:
Noted sufi poet of Kashmiri language, Habibullah Sofi alias Haba Lala passed away on Sunday evening.
Hailing from Bandi Payeen village in Kandi area of Baramulla district, Sofi was popular among literary circles.
Various social, political, religious and literary organizations have condoled the demise of Sofi.
He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Bandi Payeen. A large number of people attended his funeral prayers and prayed for the departed soul.
Meanwhile, Krohin Cultural Forum Kreeri has expressed shock over the demise of Sofi and has conveyed their heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family.