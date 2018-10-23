PNC fixes rates for land compensation for transmission line in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 22:
A meeting regarding fixation of rates for land acquisition cases of 132 KV Draba Chandak transmissions Line through Private Negotiation Committee (PNC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav who is also the Chairman of District Private Negotiation Committee, in Poonch on Monday at Conference hall DC Office complex.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by MLA Surankote CH Mohammad Akram, ACR B A Lone, SDM Surankote Saleem Ahmed, DGM PGCIL Mohammad Farooq, XEN TLCD-1 J S Rathore besides other concerned officers and beneficiaries of Land accusation cases.
The official added negotiations for Land rates were deliberated in the meeting and rates were finalized after detailed discussions with the land owners.
“A total of 65 cases of land compensation of Villages Draba, Faslabad, Darra Smote, Kallar Kattal Phagla, Malhan, Seri Khawaja, Seri Chowhana and Chandak were settled on the spot,” the official added.
The land owners were further motivated to cooperate with the district administration in acquiring land for smooth work and construction of Towers of 132KV Draba Chandak Transmission Line, the official said.