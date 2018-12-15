PMUY scheme yet to see the light of day in Tral

Will look into the matter: DC Pulwama
Will look into the matter: DC Pulwama
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 14:
Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)’, a centrally sponsored scheme has failed to end miseries of people in Tral area of Pulwama district, where beneficiaries are still waiting for free gas connections.
PMUY, launched in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016, with an aim to provide free gas connection to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families but little seems to be implemented at the grassroots level.
A delegation of residents from Tral told Rising Kashmir that in 2016 they were asked to submit documents to avail gas connections in their respective areas, but they are yet to be benefited.
Mushtaq Ahmad, a local said PMUY was especially for BPL families but shockingly Above Poverty Line (APL) families were given the connections.
“Two years have passed but we still waiting for much-hyped gas connections,” he said.
Ahmad said he along with many other families visited the concerned officials but they have turned deaf ears towards them.
Another resident, Mohammad Iqbal said, under the scheme, the government had promised to provide free LPG connections with a gas stove and regulators to BPL families in respective constituencies.
“Government has failed to reach out poor people in the state and nothing has been left to the poor people,” he said.
Despite repeated attempts to concerned authorities, nothing has changed on the ground level, Iqbal said.
Mohammad Yousuf, owner of gas distributing agency in Tral area told Rising Kashmir that they are currently covering forest dwelling villages in the town.
“After completing forest dwelling villages, BPL families will be given priority for gas connections and whosoever has completed documents will be provided connections,” he said.
Admitting that the families have submitted documents in 2016, Yousuf said it was government decision and they are just subordinates to authorities. He assured gas connections will be provided to deserving families in Tral villages.
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, G M Dar assured that he will intervene in the matter as soon as possible.
“No BPL family will be denied from providing a free gas connection in the villages. So that the poor families will not suffer anymore,” Dar said adding that he will talk to concerned officials regarding the status of the scheme in the district.
Pertinently, PMUY was launched on September 2016 in the State and around eight lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) families were supposed to provide free gas connections in the J&K state.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com