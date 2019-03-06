PMSYM pension scheme launched across Kashmir

March 06, 2019 |

The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme was today launched across various districts in Kashmir and Ladakh divisions simultaneously after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme in the country.

AT SRINAGAR: District Development Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary launched the PM-SYM scheme at an impressive function.

Speaking on the occasion DDC said that the pension scheme will benefit a large number of workers in the unorganized sector and this scheme ensures pension security to them. DDC also impressed upon district officer for creating mass awareness among the people about the scheme to get maximum results.

AT BUDGAM: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Shah launched the scheme at ceremony cum awareness programme at district level held at New Conference Hall, Budgam.

Pamphlets regarding the awareness of the scheme were also distributed among the participants on the occasion.

AT KULGAM: District Development Commissioner Kulgam Dr. Shamim Ahmad Wani launched the scheme at a function at Rest house Chawalgam Kulgam.

AT ANANTNAG: District Development Commissioner Anantnag Khalid Jahangir launched the PM-SYM Yojana, at a function, here at Dak Bunglow Khannabal Anantnag.

Registration cards were distributed among the newly enrolled beneficiaries under the said scheme by the Labour Department.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Anantnag informed that 650 registrations of unorganised workers have already been done and the process is in progress.

AT SHOPIAN: The scheme was launched during a function organised by District Employment and Counselling Centre Shopian in collaboration with District Administration at Mini-Secretariat.

Large number of unorganized workers and beneficiaries participated in the event.

AT GANDERBAL: District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan launched the mega pension scheme, PM-SYM Yojana, for workers in the unorganized sector here in an impressive function held at Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.

Speaking on the occasion DDC said that primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial security to the people with no economic backup facilities and will benefit a huge number of the workers in the unorganized sector besides ensuring pension security to them.

AT KUPWARA: Hundreds of participants from different sections of society participated in the launch of PM-SYM

ADC stressed upon the participants to visit Common Service Centres to get themselves registered and avail the benefits of the scheme. He also directed VLEs to work with extra zeal and zest and complete the registration process within stipulated time.

AT BANDIPORA: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Tuesday formally launched the PM-SYM, in Bandipora district after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme in the country.

AT BARAMULLA: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo formally launched PM-SYM scheme here at a grand function which marked the participation of a huge gathering of beneficiaries.

AT KARGIL: Executive Councillor for Social Welfare Aga Syed Mujtaba launched PM-SYM pension scheme for unorganized workers at Video Conference Hall of District Informatics Centre Kargil.

AT PULWAMA: Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Chowdary Mohammad Yasin launched PM-SYM Scheme in presence of Assistant Director Employment and Counselling Centre, Pulwama here at IGS Lassipora Pulwama.

AT LEH: Additional Deputy Commissioner Leh Sachin Kumar launched the scheme at Leh by distributing PM-SYM cards to some applicants at DC Conference Hall.