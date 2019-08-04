PMSYM awareness, enrollment drive held at Kulgam

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Employment and Counselling Centre, Kulgam today organized a day-long awareness-cum-enrollment drive regarding Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PYSYM) scheme here at Town Hall Kulgam.

ADDC Kulgam Riyaz Ahmad Sofi who was the chief guest on the occasion, gave a brief about the scheme and asked the workers to take full benefit of the scheme. He also urged upon the concerned officers to organise such camps in other parts of the district.