PM’s visit: Security beefed up in Srinagar

Troops conduct CASO in Lal Chowk
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 01:
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu Kashmir, security has been beefed up in Srinagar to keep militants at bay.
The government forces conducted a security drill in the city centre Lal Chowk as part of operational preparedness ahead of the PM’s visit to the Valley.
Contingents of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police and paramilitary CRPF men jointly arrived at Lal Chowk and conducted an area domination drill on Friday.
They said the governmnet forces used quad-copter drones fitted with cameras for surveillance and conducted area mapping to keep watch on the suspicious movements in the city.
Similar combing searches and area domination drill was conducted in the other area near Lal Chowk that continued for hours.
Aimed at keeping militants away from carrying out any attack on the government forces, the area domination dills were conducted at sensitive locations especially where there are apprehensions of militant movement.
Modi is visiting Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu on February 3 to lay foundation of developmental projects.
Meanwhile, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have called for a complete shutdown to protest Modi's visit.
Since Friday morning the government forces were frisking people at Lal Chowk and the random checking of the people continued till evening.
An officail said the security had also been heightened around Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, the venue for PM’s progrmme here.
A multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place with contingents of Police and paramilitary CRPPF personnel deployed around the venue.
Mobile checkpoints had been erected at various locations in the city to ensure that no subversive activity was carried out by militants or their helpers.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police has issued an advisory, restricting movement of vehicles on roads leading to SKICC.
“In view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to SKICC Srinagar, Traffic Police City Srinagar has formulated a route plan from February 2, afternoon to February 3, 2019 ,” reads a traffic advisory.
As per the advisory, no traffic would be allowed to ply from Badyari Chowk to Nishat via Boulevard.
Similarly, no traffic would be allowed from Ram Munshi Bagh toward Grand Palace and Nishat via Gupkar.
Commuters travelling from Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat and adjacent areas toward Lal Chowk have been asked to travel via Foreshore Road and Hazratbal.
While commuters travelling from Dalgate, Lal Chowk and adjacent areas toward Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat have been asked to take the Nowpora-Khayam-Rainawari route to reach their respective destinations.
