PM’s initiatives aimed at making India global hub of education: Dy CM

Singh attends national youth festival at Jaipur
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 25:
Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh Sunday said the initiatives taken by Prime Minister in education sector would ensure that students especially those living in far flung and remote areas of the country are provided with quality avenues, so that they can contribute their bit in making India the global educational hub.
The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking at a function organized in connection with SITE 2018, a national level youth festival organized by Shankara Group of Institutions at Kukas Industrial Area in Jaipur Rajasthan
Governor Rajasthan, Mr Satyya Prakash Malik, Union Minister of State for Health, Ashwani Kumar Chowbey, Ministers of Rajasthan Government, academicians and students from various states were present.
“Students need to take help of the modern technology in order to make education, learning process simpler and easy to grasp,” he said and added that the youth are the future of the nation and onus lies on us to provide them with quality facilities in education and sports so that they can bring laurels to the country.
Referring to the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister said that he has undertaken special and historic initiatives for introducing new technologies in education sector in order to make learning process easier for students besides ensuring that they get quality facilities at par with the several developed countries of the world. He said that these would be instrumental in shaping the future of the educational sector and also of the youth of the nation.
“Ever since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, he has been effectively ensuring that education sector of the country gets requisite boost with special focus on rural and far flung areas of the country”, he added.
While felicitating the organizers for holding of such event, Dr Singh said these are very essential for providing a necessary platform for the youth of our country to come together, exchange ideas and also get the requisite platform for understanding the culture and heritage of other parts of the nation. He said that these events also serve to wean them away from unproductive and disruptive activities and mainstream them in the nation-building process.
