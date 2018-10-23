PMJAY to be launched in JK on Dec 1

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 22:
PradhanMantri Jan ArogyaYojana- National Health Insurance Programme, would be launched in Jammu and Kashmir on December 1.
This was announced at the 2ndmeeting of the Governing Council of the Ayushman Bharat programme chaired by the Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam here this evening.
Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development K B Aggarwal, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education AtalDulloo, Principal Secretary, Finance Navin K Choudhary, Commissioner Secretary Labour & Employment, SaurabhBhagat, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Hilal Ahmed Parray, Secretary IT SaugatBiswas, CEO NHM Bhupindra Kumar, Director SKIMS Omar Javid Shah and other officers attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the representatives of Bajaj Alianz insurance.
Chief Secretary directed the officers to frame a timeline for rolling out the scheme so that the aim and objectives of the scheme is fulfilled well in time.
Saying that the scheme is meant to benefit the downtrodden sections of the society, Subrahmanyam directed for hassle-free identification, registration and implementation of the scheme
He also directed the Principal Secretary Finance to depute surplus clerk and accounts level staff of PSUs for strengthening the manpower for the smooth implementation of the programme.
He also asked Commissioner Secretary GAD to depute supervisory staff of the level of Additional Secretary, Deputy Secretary for its effective implementation.
The Chief Secretary also asked the officers to identify the suitable programme office accommodation at earliest in Jammu and Srinagar.
He also directed the Principal Secretary Finance to release the state share for the programme at the earliest.
To ensure all the deserving get enrolled under the scheme, Chief Secretary directed for nominating Deputy Commissioners as nodal officers for the enrollment under the scheme and set the deadline of December 15 for registration of all the beneficiaries including the issuance of Golden card by the company.
The representatives of Bajaj Allianz insurance gave details about the training cum orientation workshop of medical coordinators, ArogyaMitras, District officials, Medical Superintendents starting from 28th of October to Ist of November. The company also gave a presentation regarding the roadmap for launching the scheme in the J&K.