PMGSY: Div Com for expediting release of land compensation

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 26:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners to discuss the disbursement of land compensation amount under PMGSY.
According to an official, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Reasi, Kishtwar, ACR Ramban, Doda along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conference.
Deputy Commissioner Udhampur informed that work on 126 road projects is in progress in the district, while 85 final awards have been issued for land compensation against which they have received Rs. 28.5 crore for disbursement. He informed that the process of disbursement of compensation to the land owners is on.
DC Kishtwar informed that work on 128 PMGSY projects is on in the district, while they have issued 82 final awards for land compensation.
DC Reasi also informed that an amount of Rs. 17.02 crore has been disbursed as land compensation in the district.
The meeting was informed that total seven awards are pending whereas 90 awards have been issued in district Ramban.
The Div Com asked the district administrations to timely disburse the land compensation amount to the beneficiaries in their respective district. He also asked the DCs to furnish month wise delivery of awards and status of amount distribution in their concerned district to his office, the official added.