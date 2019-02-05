PMAY Mission: Div Com asks officials to expedite pace of work

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 4:-
Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma today chaired a meeting to review the progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) here on Monday.
As per an official, among others present in the meeting were Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, VC JDA P.S Rathore, MD J&K Housing Board Raj Kumar Katoch, Joint Commissioner P.S Manhas, senior officers from the concerned departments besides DCs and other officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.
Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com stressed upon the officers to expedite the pace of work so that housing for all mission could be completed in the state well in time.
He asked the concerned officers to work with full dedication and utmost zeal for completion of the mission.
He urged the EOs to pay regular field visits for better results and look into the matters hampering timely execution of approved projects. He asked them to submit a report within 3 days regarding the status of houses being constructed by the beneficiaries who have been provided the subsidy.
Earlier, MD J&K Housing Board informed the meeting about the current status and other phase wise progress of PMAY Urban Mission in the Jammu. He informed that total 6730 houses are in demand, of which, 3940 houses have been approved in the Division. He further said that geo-tagging of 2939 houses have been completed and 1897 houses are under construction, the official added.