PMAY beneficiaries await payment

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
Housing for All (HFA)-Urban has withheld payment under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) for all the beneficiaries of Srinagar for two months now.
A delegation of the beneficiaries who are awaiting the release of the sanctioned payment for the repair, construction of their houses said that Housing for All (HFA)-Urban despite fulfilling all the formalities is not releasing the money.
“Housing For All (HFA)-Urban completed all the formalities and even did Geo Tag of each poor beneficiary and still it has been two months and payment has not been released,” said a delegation.
“We are poor households who have no roof on their heads and wait for money to release for the construction of same. In this winter chill, we are spending our nights and days in open amidst a lot of hardships. We request the concerned department to release the sanctioned payment under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) scheme in our favor so that we can start constriction, repair of our houses,” they added.