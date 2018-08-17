PM, who looked beyond politics on Kashmir, passes away

PTINew Delhi, Aug 16:
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India’s most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics, died here Thursday. He was 93.
Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.
His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital where he was admitted June 11 with a variety of ailments.
"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at 05:05 PM," the AIIMS said in a statement.
It said his condition was stable for the last nine weeks, but "unfortunately, his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems."
"Despite the best of efforts, we have lost him today. We join the Nation in deeply mourning this great loss," said the statement by Dr (Prof) Aarti Vij.
Vajpayee suffered pneumonia and multi-organ failure, doctors at AIIMS said.
“He was also put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support on his last day,” they said.
“He suffered pneumonia and multi-organ failure, including kidney failure. He was put on ECMO support on the last day," said a doctor on the condition of anonymity.
ECMO is a technique of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or perfusion to sustain life.
The ECMO circuit acts as an artificial heart and lung for patients during therapy.
The former prime minister was admitted to the hospital with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Doctors said he was being given intermittent dialysis.
Vajpayee, a diabetic, had only one functional kidney. He suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.
His body has been sent to the Anatomy Department for embalming, doctors said.
Vajpayee, who joined the Rastriya Swamsevak Sangha (RSS) in 1947 rose through ranks to become a stalwart of the BJP and was the first non-Congress PM to complete a full term in office.
In Kashmir, Vajpayee became a household name after he coined a phrase, ‘Insaaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat’ referring to the resolution of Kashmir issue beyond the scope of constitution of India and engaged with Hurriyat Conference in a dialogue process.
Vajpayee's body will be taken to his residence at Krishna Menon marg in New Delhi for people to pay their last respects, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.
Seen as a moderate face of BJP, Vajpayee's first became prime minister in 1996, leading a shaky coalition whose members were suspicious of the BJP's right-wing politics. It lasted for 13 days and collapsed after losing a vote of no-confidence.
His second stint as prime minister was in 1998 when the National Democratic Alliance again came to power but that lasted for just 13 months.
Finally, the NDA with Vajpayee as PM returned to power in 1999 and was voted out in 2004.
Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to a schoolteacher, Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, and Krishna Devi. Today, his birthday is celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day'.
After schooling, he graduated from Victoria College in Gwalior, now known as Laxmi Bai College. He did his M.A. in political science from DAV College in Kanpur. Following a brief flirtation with communism, he became a full-time worker of RSS in 1947.