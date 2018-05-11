PM to lay foundation of Rs 939.41 cr semi-ring road on May 19

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 10:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay foundation stone of Rs939.41 crore semi-ring road project on May 19.
He announced this in a meeting during which he took a detailed review of the status of the land acquisition process for the construction of Srinagar Semi-Ring Road project.
DC Srinagar, Superintending Engineer R&B, Project Director National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Assistant Commissioner Central, Deputy Director Planning, and Vice President RAMKY among other concerned was present in the meeting. District Development Commissioner Budgam participated in the meeting via video conferencing.
The meeting was informed that all districts except Budgam have transferred their land to the National Highway Authority of India, adding the remaining 30percentland in Budgam will be transferred within three days.
On the recommendations of the Divisional Commissioner, the NHAI agreed to transfer Rs120 crore to Budgam and Rs35 crore to Srinagar district administrations for land acquisition by tomorrow. It was said the agency will transfer the remaining Rs300 crore to Budgam on May 14.
Khan also directed the NHAI authorities to transfer pending amount immediately to the other district administrations for onward disbursement among the people whose land has been acquired for the road.
He directed the concerned departments to coordinate in order to ensure that all bottlenecks are removed before the foundation stone is laid by the Prime Minister on May 19.
Khan said the vital project will revolutionize the road connectivity between south and central Kashmir and will greatly help in intra and inter-district transport.