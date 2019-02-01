PM to dedicate power transmission project to JK

AgenciesNew Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will dedicate the 1000MW capacity NRSS power transmission project to the Jammu and Kashmir state.
“PM Modi will be dedicating the 1000 MW capacity NRSS power transmission project on Feb 3 during his visit to the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” a Sterlite Power official here told a news agency.
He said that the Sterlite Power group has been partnering with the state government towards achieving 24X7 power for all in the state.
He added that the company plans to participate in the transmission bids for solar generation and renewable energy distribution projects over next five years.
[UNI]