PM to address 6th convocation of SKUAST in Jammu

Press Trust of IndiaJammu:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the sixth convocation ceremony of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Jammu this week, Vice Chancellor Pradeep Kumar Sharma said on Tuesday.
Governor N N Vohra, chancellor of the university, and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will also attend the hour-long programme on Saturday, Sharma told reporters.
“We used to hold convocations at the auditorium of the University of Jammu. This is for the first time, the function is being held at the SKUAST-Jammu campus,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days this week, during which he will also inaugurate a hydro-electricity project and participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebration of Ladakhi spiritual leader Kushak Bakula, state government officials have said.
Sharma said the prime minister “has accepted the request to be the chief guest” at the convocation.
He said the university was ranked 10th among all the state agricultural universities in the country during 2017-18.