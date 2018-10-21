About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at October 21, 2018

PM thanks JK people for supporting BJP

PTI

New Delhi, Oct 20:

As BJP performed well in Jammu and Kashmir local body elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said his party will work hard to fulfil the aspirations of the people.
"I thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their support to the @BJP4JnK in the urban local body elections," he tweeted.
He assured people of the state that BJP will work hard to fulfil the aspirations of the state's youth and "serve the state with utmost diligence."
Modi also hailed the BJP's state unit.
“I am glad that they reached out to every section of society and explained the Party's development agenda," he said in another tweet.
The BJP swept the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) elections and made some advances in Kashmir, by winning 100 wards in the valley, in the four-phased Urban Local Bodies elections in the state that were marred by boycott by the NC and PDP.
Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah said his party had earned the trust of people in Jammu and Kashmir with its "impressive" show in the urban local body polls in the state.
"These results are a reflection of aspiration of people of Jammu and Kashmir, who want to move away from politics of strife towards PM Modi's politics of development. I thank them for their continued support and assure them that the BJP will leave no stone unturned to realise their dreams," he tweeted.
"Congratulations to karyakartas of the state BJP and state president Ravinder Raina for BJP's impressive performance in the recently held urban local body polls. BJP has won 212 and 106 wards in Jammu and Kashmir region respectively. You have earned trust of the people," he added.

 

