PM-SYM pension scheme rolled-out across Jammu

March 06, 2019 |

The Union Government’s mega pension scheme- Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) for unorganized workers was formally launched in all the districts across the Jammu division today.

Under the scheme, unorganized workers whose monthly income is less than Rs. 15000 per month and fall in the age group of 18-40 years shall receive the pension of Rs. 3000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years.

AT KATHUA, a programme was organized by District Employment and Counselling Centre to launch PM-SYM scheme for the unorganized workers in the district today.

ADDC Kathua, Dr. Shubra Sharma was the chief guest on this occasion.

DD Employment, D C Bhatti, AD Employment, Maxim Gorky, ALC, Sapna, Aanganwari workers, ASHA workers, Mid-day meal workers, landless labourers, own account workers, agricultural workers, construction workers and other officials were present during the launch ceremony.

Dr. Shubra stressed on maximum enrollment of workers of the unorganized sector under the scheme.

It was said that subscriber’s contributions to PM-SYM shall be made through ‘auto-debit’ facility from his/ her saving bank account or Jan- Dhan account.

The eligible subscriber may visit the nearest CSCs and get enrolled for PM-SYM using Aadhaar number and saving bank account/ Jan-Dhan account number on a self-certification basis.

Earlier, Dr. Shubra also distributed registration certificates among the beneficiaries who were enrolled for the scheme.

AT RAMBAN, District administration launched Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandan Yojana in the presence of large number of construction workers, other labourers, ASHA and Anganwari workers where Additional District Development Commissioner Nawab Din was the chief guest.

CHO, Mukesh Kumar CMO, Dr. Saif-Ud-Din Khan, CAO, Alyas Akhter, ALC Rakesh Arora, AD, Employment, Naresh Kumar Deputy CMO, Dr. Iqbal Bhat, BDO and others were also present.

On the occasion, ADDC informed that the scheme has been launched in all blocks of the district.

He said the scheme is meant for unorganized sectors which also include street vendors, rag pickers, cobblers, brick makers, leather workers, rickshaw pullers, landless labours, beedi workers and many more.

AD Employment gave a detailed resume of the scheme and said that government has also launched several schemes for the unorganized sector workers.

AT DODA, the pension scheme was launched by ADC Kishori Lal Sharma.

The launch ceremony was attended by Deputy Director Employment, Shaista Parveen, SDM Thathri, Anwar Banday, Assistant Director Employment, Assistant Director Planning RDD, and other concerned.

ADC asked the implementing agencies to ensure that the benefits of the initiative reach to every beneficiary so that no one is left out of its ambit.

He directed the constituted Committees such as members of common service centre, Village level entrepreneurs(VLEs) and other members from the nodal department to work hard in making the scheme a success.

Later, ADC handed over PM-SYM pension cards to various beneficiaries who were enrolled by the CSCs and VLEs from different parts of the district.

AT SAMBA, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan scheme was launched at DC Office here today by Additional District Development Commissioner Arvind Kotwal.

The ADDC explained the salient features of the scheme and distributed Shram Yogi Pension Cards in favour of registered workers.

Among others who were present at the inaugural ceremony include Jyoti Rani Slathia PO ICDS, Naresh Kumar Assistant Director Employment, Block Development Officers, District Manager CSC, Branch head ESIC and various labour union leaders.

AT KISHTWAR, with an aim to provide an assured monthly pension for workers of unorganized sectors, district administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana launched PM-SYM pension scheme here today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pawan Kumar Parihar presides over the function.

ACR Kishtwar, Dr. Amir Hussain, DYSSO, Jaffer Haider, AD Handloom /Handicraft, Saidullah Khangi, CDPO Kishtwar, Iffat Ara, Deputy CMO, Dr. Yaqoob Mir, Manager CSC, Suman Kapoor concerned district officers besides ASHAs/Anganwari workers and scores of participants attended the inaugural function.

ADC Kishtwar urged upon the participants to make aware all the deserving particularly unorganized sector workers about the benefits of the scheme so that it is implemented successfully in the district.

On the occasion, ADC also gave away pension cards to beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, similar functions were organized at Common Service Centres across the district.

At Udhampur, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan a voluntary and contribution based pension scheme for unorganized workers was launched here at district headquarters today.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar presided over the launch ceremony which was also attended by President Municipal Council Dr. Yogeswar Gupta, PO ICDS Rimpy Ohri, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, Deputy Director Employment Subash Dogra, and AD Employment Waqar Talib besides other concerned.

The participants, mainly unorganized workers from different occupations, also witnessed live streaming of national launch ceremony of PM-SYM.

ADDC exhorted upon the unorganized workers to come forward and avail benefits of the scheme by registering themselves at Common Service Centres (CSCs).