PM surrendered to China, Pakistan: Omar

March 14, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Thursday criticized Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and said that he has “surrendered to China and Pakistan” by delaying assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“PM Modi surrendered to China on Azhar and surrendered to Pakistan & its proxies by delaying elections in J&K. How can the BJP claim to have been tough on internal security and tough against terror?” Omar wrote in a tweet.

National Conference vice president also targeted senior BJP leader and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for his comment on Rahul Gandhi, who had criticised Modi for being “scared” of Chinese President.

“Mantri jee, your Government gave Pakistan a small victory when you postponed the Anantnag by-poll in 2017 and a big victory now that you’ve failed to conduct assembly elections. If anyone is giving Pakistan a reason to celebrate it isn’t @RahulGandhi. Look closer to home sir,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, China put a technical hold on a proposal seeking ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar in the UN Security Council.