PM should prove ‘India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris’ carry weight: Omar

March 07, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

National Conference (NC) vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi is weakening the relationship of Jammu and Kashmir with India by not taking any concrete action against people involved in the attacks on Kashmiris outside valley.’

Referring to an incident in Lucknow in which two Kashmiri dry fruit vendors were attacked by a fringe right-wing group donning saffron attire, Omar said that PM should prove that his words “India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris” carry weight.

Addressing workers at party's Nawai Subh headquarters while welcoming Former MLA Beerwah and senior PDP leader Mohammad Shafi Wani into the party fold, Omar said that accession of Kashmir with India was not only about land but it include its people also.

“How will people in Kashmir say that we are integral part of India, when they have to face such harsh treatment outside valley,” Omar said.