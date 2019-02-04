PM promises strengthening of democracy, balanced dev in JK

• 14,000 bunkers being constructed for safety for border residents
• Congress uses farm loan waivers to win elections
• 14,000 bunkers being constructed for safety for border residents
Tariq SofiJammu, Feb 3:
Attacking the Congress over its promise of farm loan waiver, Prime Minister NarendraModi Sunday said the party uses the measure only to win elections.
“The Congress had promised to waive farmers' loans worth Rs 6 lakh crore in 2008-09, but it gave a loan relief of Rs 52,000 crore only after coming to power,”Modi said at a rally at Vijaypur here.
He said CAG report found that about 25-30 lakh people who got loan waiver were not even eligible for it.
Ridiculing the loan waivers given by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the PM said some beneficiaries have been given cheques of Rs 13 only.
He said under his direct benefit transfer PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 75,000 crore will be allocated annually. It means Rs 7.50 lakh crore will be deposited in farmers' accounts in the next 10 years.
The scheme aims to cover 90 per cent of the farmers who have less than five acres of land. Rs 6,000 will be transferred to their accounts annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, he said.
"People know the track record of the country's 'naamdar'. They get 'fever' of loan waivers just before elections... They try to act as 'messiah' of farmers by announcing farm loan waivers once in 10 years," he said referring to the UPA rule.
Modisaid, "For the GoI, the national interest and the interest of the people are supreme."
"The vision of New Bharat is to ensure security of the country and uplift the living standards of the countrymen. The Centre is fully dedicated towards this goal and with your cooperation, the New Bharat will be fully capable and secure as well," he said.
Referring to the upcoming the LokSabha elections, he said, "The 2019 fight is to take forward the country on the path of development and let us join hands in this direction. “
He attacked the Congress for allegedly hoodwinking force personeland said his government concentrated on "Jai Kisan and Jai Jawan" in the Budget.
"Along with farmers, we made a big decision of focusing on defence in the budget. I want to congratulate thousands of soldiers' families that the defence budget for the first time crossed over Rs three lakh crore. It will help improve the defence of the country and will also benefit the troops," he said.
"I want to assure the people facing shelling from across the border that every effort will be made for their security. On the one hand, the enemy is being given a befitting response and on the other, 14,000 bunkers are being constructed to ensure safety of the people," he said.
"Terrorism is also being dealt with sternly. The work on incomplete projects was speeded up," Modisaid, promising strengthening of democracy and balanced development in the state.
He also targeted the previous PDP-led government, saying several things could not happen in the state in spite of the BJP being a coalition partner.
"We were giving priority to panchayat elections but that could not happen at that time. The way the people participated in the panchayat elections and recorded 70 per cent turnout with no violence is a significant development," added Modi.
Making a strong pitch for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he said his government would stand with the children of "MaaBharti" who have faced persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
"There are many children of MaaBharti, who have faced persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.We will stand with those who were part of India at one time, but got separated from us" due to the Partition in 1947,” he said.
Targeting the Congress for its opposition to the piece of legislation, he said that party, when it was in power, did not pay "attention of the pain of our brothers and sisters".
The PM laid foundation stones for several development projects, including an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and an Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), in Jammu.
Modi said setting up of new AIIMS would transform health care facilities and will also provide new opportunities to the youth.
The proposed AIIMS will be a 700-bedded hospital.
The PM said Rs 750 crore has been granted to the state for setting up of five new medical colleges.
"The sessions will start soon (in these medical colleges). From the last 70 years, there were only 500 (MBBS) seats, but the BJP government has now doubled the seats," Modi said.
He also laid the foundation stone for northern regional centre campus of IIMC in Jammu. It will be set up at a cost of Rs 16 crore.
"It is moment of pride for us that Prime Minister NarendraModi has laid the foundation for IIMC campus here," said IIMC Director General K G Suresh.
In addition, 15 acres of land has already been earmarked for setting up of a permanent campus in Kotbalwal area of Jammu city, he said.
The PM laid the foundation stone for 624-MW Kiru hydroelectric project in Kishtwar. It is a run-of-the-river project across the Chenab and once completed, it will generate 2272 million units of electricity annually.
He inaugurated the 9-MW Dah hydroelectric project. Located in Dah near village Datang, this project is a run-of-the-river scheme.
Modi also dedicated to the nation the 220-KV Srinagar-Alusteng-Drass-Kargil-Leh transmission system. The foundation stone of the prestigious project was laid by Modi in August 2014.
He laid the foundation stone for 1,640-metre span double-lane bridge over the Chenab river in Sajwal.