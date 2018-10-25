PM Modi’s statement at Red Fort not implemented on ground: PDP

Srinagar, Oct 24:
Member of Legislative Council and senior PDP leader Khursheed Aalam on Wednesday said that dialogue was the only forward to resolve the Kashmir issue, saying that the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort was not implemented on ground.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Aalam said that the party delegation met Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh on Tuesday and discussed the prevailing situation in Kashmir.
“The party delegation headed by Abdul Rehman Veeri met with Rajnath Singh and briefed him about the current situation and urged him to initiate a dialogue process with all the stakeholders to resolve the Kashmir issue,” he said.
He said that the party also urged upon New Delhi to reciprocate over the dialogue offer by the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan for the resolution of Kashmir. “It stands the responsibility of both the countries including India and Pakistan to resolve the issue,” he said.
Aalam added that use of force will never resolve any issue but it has only created alienation on ground. “To end this alienation, there was a need to stop killings, use of force and other things,” he said, adding that the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the pulpit of Red Fort was not implemented on the ground. “We also told Rajnath Singh that the statement made by Pm Modi has not been implemented,” he said.
Asked about boycott by PDP in recently held Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, Aalam said that the decision to boycott the elections was taken to respect the sentiments of people, who were reluctant to exercise their franchise at this juncture. (KNS)