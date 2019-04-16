About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 16, 2019 | Press Trust of India

PM Modi's lies, deceit can't save BJP's sinking ship: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Tuesday said the people have realised "political opportunism" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "lies and deceit" cannot save the "sinking ship" of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In an election rally in south Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Azad also alleged that the BJP has not been able to fulfil any of the promises made in the 2014 election campaign and that the party after coming to power, has destroyed the constitutional fabric of the country.

"PM Narendra Modi's lies and deceit will not save the sinking ship of the BJP, as the people have realized the exploitation and political opportunism on the part of the outgoing prime minister," Azad said.

"Never in the history have four senior judges of Supreme Court come out and said that democracy was in danger in the country," he said.

Azad said the Centre over the past five years has filled up independent constitutional institutions and academic institutions like universities with people from the RSS.

"RSS people are handpicked and placed in independent institutions or appointed as vice chancellors. This is what is called dictatorship," he said.

He blamed the "wrong policies" adopted by the Centre for deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

"The people in the country and state will never forgive the BJP for vitiating the atmosphere," Azad said.

Azad appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to defeat the designs of the BJP.

He expressed confidence that people in the country and in the state will ensure victory of Congress candidates with a "thumping majority".

"The ensuing Lok Sabha elections have provided you an opportunity to defeat the politics of exploitation and vendetta on the part of BJP," he added.

Azad was campaigning for Congress candidate for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who is taking on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

Former High Court judge Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on a National Conference ticket while the BJP has fielded Sofi Yousuf from the constituency where polling will be held in three phases on 29 April (Anantnag), May 3 (Kulgam) and 6 May (Pulwama and Shopian districts).

;