PM Modi should walk the talk: Mehbooba on lynching

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 12:
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said she was hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condemnation of such acts would be followed by some action on the ground.
Terming the normalisation of lynching as a discourse as a new low for Indian democracy, Mehbooba took to Twitter saying, “Mob lynching has become the dominant discourse and its near normalisation has marked a new low for democracy in India. I hope the PM’s statement condemning it is followed by concrete steps and punitive punishment against the culprits.”
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President’s comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday denounced lynching by mobs saying it was a crime, no matter what the motive was.
“No person can, under any circumstances, take the law into his or her own hands and commit violence. Everyone have a duty to fight this menace,” Modi said.
Meanwhile, PDP came out blazing on mob violence and growing incidents of violence with senior party leader and MLC Naeem Akhtar terming the recent lynching accused sting video as strong evidence and sarcastically writing a Mirza Ghalib’s verse pointing toward his lack of faith in the prosecuting agency - Police.
“After such strong evidence in an open and shut case, Police should already have taken action. For them Ghalib's sher ‘Terey waadey pe jiye hum toa yeh jaan joot jana, ki khushi se mar na jatey agar aitbaar hota,” he said.
Earlier, last month, the PDP leader and Member of Parliament Muzaffar Hussain Baig had said India would spilt again if lynching in the name of cow did not stop.
“I would like to appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in forces who are killing people for carrying cows and buffaloes. Every day there are stories of Muslims being killed for even carrying a buffalo,” he said.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com