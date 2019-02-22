PM Modi: Kashmir is waiting for love

I wish you good luck for the upcoming election but still there is time with you that you can write a history of peace and prosperity
I wish you good luck for the upcoming election but still there is time with you that you can write a history of peace and prosperity
Prof. Firdoos Ahmad Itoo
Respected Prime Minister of India,
I feel that it is need of the hour that as a commoner I should write a letter to the Prime Minister who represents approximately 1,358,137,719 people on this planet called Earth.
Sir, it is true that every person should talk within his/her limitations and should never cross the line he/she is not entitled to.
Keeping all things in mind I will try to reach you through this letter with a request that the political vacuum created in Valley is going to strangulate every single person above creed cast color region and religion if not addressed quickly.
Sir, Countries are not made by land only but people are the most important entity for that and it is the humans who are ruled by leaders.
Animals, birds and naturally existing things that actually add beauty to this planet don’t have nation and nationality and probably they are living most peacefully together. For a bird there is no border and for oxygen there is only single atmosphere across the globe.
So if such is the case then what makes one to think that iron fist can ever bring solution to the problems people suffer within certain area. The use of excessive force frames society where self-defense becomes priority and hence in the surge of shelter and safety all means are utilized which can safe the sufferer from the wrath of oppression.
Sir, indeed politics is the need of democracy and to make democracy workable the people of the place should therefore be dealt with love. They should be given heed and their basic problems should be addressed.
It is must for India to keep Kashmir above politics and deal with this political issue in a manner that no marginalization may be felt on ground.
Unfortunately, last few years had changed the dynamics of this place and there seems no end to the ongoing bloodbath on ground. On ground no change is visible which may produce Ray of hope and work as an extinguisher in valley.
Is not this good for all the people of region that a dialog may be initiated devoid of conditionas you better know that it is always must for deconditioning that conditioning is to be abstained.
Killing of humans is always condemnable and in my opinion every killing deserves condemnation, hence, I personally condemn the killing of security personal in an IED blast in district Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir that happen on 14th February, the day mostly celebrated as Valentine’s day across the globe.
However, it is must to mention that the blast of the day was more than a blast. It actually reminds about the undercurrent message which is going to engulf whole Asia in a blink if not given due consideration.
Sir, it is to understand that it is by default that humans do always try to improve in their respective fields. Henceforth, he feels that it is necessary to take such majors which may let him to achieve the desirable goal.
Is it possible here, therefore, to draw a conclusion that more of such kind of actions may be witnessed in feature if corrective majors are not taken so that the situation inside valley may be defused?
Nonetheless, the fist of furry has no future it needs to be stopped as soon as possible, therefore, it is better for the India at large and J&K in particular that a dialog should be initiated with each and every person who is considered as a Stake holder of the K-issue.
Sir, history has it's way of remembering people and Vajpayee Ji's policy with regard to K-issue is the best proof. He is still the most remembered respected and honored person in valley. What is that thing which made him great here and elsewhere?
Sir, force creates pressure. And pressure is the dangerous form of force, as it always works in opposite direction. Hence, thinking that forces can force people to right direction is mere myth.
Albeit, you are today facing a tough call from people of the country; also coming election is another factor which might play significant role in dealing with the current situation.
But, the thing to remember is that in the long run it may be considered as succumbing to the conditions and situation and will definitely be considered a blunder. Wars can be fought but no one can win them because they only bring destruction and nothing more than that.
It is lack of sensitivity and ignorance that gives birth to prejudice. And such environment leads to development of stereotype people who ultimately create discrimination, un-equality and distrust among societies which directly leads to disharmony and chaos.
Sir, as everyone who is the citizen of India considers Kashmir as it’s integral part then why students, business men and labors where thrashed and thrown out of their states, when they came to know about the incident that shook whole India.
Although, in other states of India many incidents of such kind had taken place but none of that region has been ever treated the way Kashmiris were treated in recent times. Is this the way people deal with people whom they probably consider their integral part?
If someone has to understand the behavior of Kashmiris he/she should understand that by giving thought to the reality that people from across India, especially Bihar where Kashmiris have been beaten recently, are working in Kashmir and still you will hardly come across an example where you will find that any Kashmiri had ever attacked or thrashed any non- Kashmiri.
Sir, Kashmir is waiting for love. They sincerely want to end this game of bloodbath. They still feel that the issue that had actually ruined Kashmiris should be addressed someday. But, Sir, unfortunately till date we are only waiting for that day.
It is an election time and I wish you good luck for the upcoming election but still there is time with you that you can write a history of peace, prosperity and love.
Sir, still you are the Prime Minister of India and you have all those powers lying with you which can bury the hatred and anger. You better know that action to reaction is not the solution of any problem. You better know what political skirmish and gimmicks are. You better know what India needs. You better know the brunt of poverty and illiteracy country is facing.
So it is good for India to invite people for dialog. Change for good is no way a harmful act. Be kind today and surely ‘history will be kinder to you tomorrow.
Again I wish you best of luck for the upcoming elections. Thanks.
firchm@gmail.com