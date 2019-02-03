About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PM Modi arrives in Srinagar, visits Dal Lake

Published at February 03, 2019 03:54 PM 0Comment(s)1113views


Agencies

Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the last leg of day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir, arrived here this afternoon, to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several development projects, including AIIMS.

Modi visited the interior parts of Dal Lake in a motorboat, despite chilly weather conditions.

Unprecedented security arrangements were made in the water body since Friday, to prevent any untoward incident during the PM's visit.

Forces and state police personnel could be seen patrolling in Shikaras and waterboats.

