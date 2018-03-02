PM likely to commission 330 MWs Kishen Ganga power Project by March-end

M T RasoolBandipora, March 1:
After failing many deadlines stemming from adverse climatic conditions, legal battle, public uprisings and tug of war with affected people, the 330 Megawatts Kishen Ganga Hydro Electric Power Project (KGHEP) is fast nearing completion in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would formally commission the project by March end this year.
The executing agency National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in collaboration with Hindustan Construction Company has geared up to drain the water from a dam located in Kanzalwan Gurez to powerhouse through 23 Km tunnel by first or second week of March this year.
If officials in NHPC and HCC are to be believed, the 800 million dollar power project being constructed along Kishen Gaga River (Neelam) project is all set to be ready by March end this year.
The excavation of material from downstream Bonar and Madhumati nallah is considered as the only of cause of probable delay.
Authoritative sources told Rising Kashmir that Prime Minister Narinder Modi and Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh would commission the project formally.
They said Prime Minister’s office is directly monitoring the work in the project and they have been informed about the completion and commissioning process.
The work of excavation and beautification is also in full swing across two main downside streams.
However, Public Health Engineering Department executing the works is facing difficulties to dispose of the massive rocks and material with the resultant excavation of streams.
A senior engineer in PHE Department told Rising Kashmir that the excavation and beautification process may take few days as the clearing of muck from the downside streams is a tough job.
“We will be able to receive dam water by the first week of March. Clearing muck will be completed by March 10,” said Executive Engineer PHE Ghulam Muhammad Bhat.
The work on the project began in 2007 but was immediately stalled following the brief agitation launched by affected villagers to get their demands fulfilled.
The work was restarted in 2009 and was expected to be completed by 2016. However, the bad weather conditions coupled with consecutive public protests delayed the work.
The work was stalled in year 2010, 2011 and 2016 for months together due to public uprisings and the machinery and workers were unable to reach the operational sites. Besides, the harsh weather in Gurez hampered work at dam site during early five years of construction work.
Earlier, the project was supposed to be commissioned in September 2017. However, the deadline was extended till December 2017 end. Later, former Union Power Minister Piyush Goyel announced January 2018 as commissioning date of the project.
The executing agencies early in January successfully conducted trial test of three turbines. The three turbines 110 Megawatt each are ready to run while transmission line has also been charged to send out the current.
“We are ready now and have the final check of the main tunnel. In early March, water will be drained from dam to powerhouse,” an engineer in HCC said.
The process of filling 23.86-meter high dam reservoir with over 6 million cubic meters of water was started in June 2017. Over 400 cusecs of water at the rate of 45 cubic water per second would be drained through a 23 kms tunnel to feed three turbines at Mantrigam Bandipora.
A maximum gross head of 665 m is proposed to be utilized to generate 1350 Million Units of energy, in a 90% dependable year with an installed capacity of 330 MW(3x110 MW).
The project has three underground units of Pelton Wheel Turbines each unit of 110 MW capacity.
The different sites including submergence area of Project cover an estimated area over 379.07 hectares of forest and non-forest land. It includes 125 hectares forest land and 254.07 hectares on-forest land.
The project is being executed by NHPC at a cost of Rs 57.8 billion in collaboration with the Hindustan Construction Company and US based Halcrow Group.
The project, which is part of a run-of-the-river hydroelectric scheme, is designed to divert water from the Kishanganga (Neelam) river to a power plant in the Jhelum river basin.
J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Rajasthan, Union Territory of Chandigarh & Delhi are the main beneficiary states of the project.
Chief Engineer NHPC Amresh Kumar told Rising Kashmir that they are ready to commission the project by March 15.
He said that Prime Minister would formally dedicate the project to the public probably in last week of March.
