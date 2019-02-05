PM left BJP voters disappointed in Jammu: Congress

Srinagar, Feb 04 :
The State Congress on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the projects of UPA government, adding that he left Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) voters disappointed in Jammu on Sunday.
Talking to reporters in Jammu on the sidelines of a protest against Hindu Maha Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that PM Modi led government in centre has failed to provide anything to Jammu and Kashmir in last five years.
“PM Modi who was on one day visit to JK inaugurated the projects that were given by UPA 1 and UPA 2 government in centre in the past. The BJP has failed to provide anything to JK since last five years,” he added.
Mir however said that the PM Modi has even left his party voters disappointed in Jammu yesterday. “As per my information, the number of voters who casted ballots in favour of BJP in 2014 left disappointed from the venue as PM Modi on his last visit as PM disappointed them,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mir said the forces that are trying to divide the country don’t hesitate to carry out their anti-people work but “Congress won’t allow them to divide the country.”
He said that the way Nathuram Vinayak Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu Maha Sabha, ally of BJP openly killed ‘Bapu’ in Uttar Pradesh, therefore a protest was organized in every state today to convey a message that India as a secular country and remember the role played by Mahatma Gandhi will not tolerate such actions. (KNS)