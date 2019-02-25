PM-KISAN: Rs 8 Cr transferred to 40000 farmers as first installment

Rising Kashmir NewsBANDIPORA, FEBRUARY 24:
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza Sunday launched the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme transferring the first installment of Rs 2,000 each to over 40,000 farmers in Bandipora district. Following the launch of the scheme at national level by Prime Minster Narendra Modi, the Deputy Commissioner formally launched the scheme during an awareness program that was attended by the marginal farmers of the district.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora said an amount of Rs 8 crores have been transferred as the first installment under the scheme directly in the accounts of about 40,000 farmers of the district while the process of uploading the left out farmers is in progress. He said the first installment of the left out farmers shall be transferred soon after uploading their data.
While interacting with the farmers, DC Bandipora said the scheme has been made foolproof by connecting it with Adhaar to avoid duplicity and assured them that the scheme will be implemented with complete transparency. He exhorted upon concerned authorities of agriculture department to register the left-out beneficiaries within stipulated time period.
He said the programme is part of the government’s effort to address farm sector distress, caused by lower sales realisation on bumper production of food grains, and horticulture crops.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Tehsildar Headquarters and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.