PM-KISAN launched Reasi , Samba, Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 24:
Farmers awareness cum Publicity programme under PM (KISAN) was organised by District Administration Samba in all blocks of district on Sunday.
As per and official, District Dev Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chauhan participated in PM KISAN awareness program at Vijaypur.
Around 1200 farmers in different blocks participated in this program. Awareness was given to the farmers regarding operational guidelines of the scheme.
DDC appreciated the synergetic efforts of Agriculture Department, Revenue Department, Rural Department and District Informatics Centre for capturing, verifying, digitising and uploading of the eligible farmer’s data in record time. Out of 38998 small and marginal farmers, 25168 farmers were found eligible.
The first installment of Rs 2000 per farming family is going to be credited in accounts of farming families through DBT in a week's time and next installment shall be due after 01-04-2019. There is a provision to include left out farmers if any in due course of time.
A one-day workshop cum awareness program on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was held at the district headquarters of Reasi on Sunday, the official added.
He said that the meeting was presided over by District Development Commissioner lndu Kanwal Chib.
Apart from 100 farmers from block Reasi, officers of Department of Agriculture and other allied departments attended the meeting.
On the occasion, DDC complimented the Department of Agriculture for its efforts in making the scheme operational through timely registration of eligible farmers in the shortest possible time.
She advised the farmers to take the benefits of the scheme and also act as messenger for the other farmers of the area so that maximum farmers can avail the benefits of the scheme. She also interacted with the prominent farmers to find out the difficulty faced by the farmers.
The official said that District Administration Udhampur also organized an awareness camp for farmers at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex Office Udhampur.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Rohit Khajuria appreciated the tireless efforts made by district officers to collect the data of beneficiaries in the district in stipulated time and informed that in Udhampur district details of about 32000 beneficiary have been uploaded on the portal.
Officials said remaining 45000 farmers’ data will be uploaded by Monday morning. The DDC complimented all the district officers and participants for successful conduct of this programme and said added that small and marginal farmers with a landholding of two hectares will receive the first installment of Rs- 2000.