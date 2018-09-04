PM is sensitive towards JK: MoS PMO

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 03:
Union Minister of State for Prime Minister Office (PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh, on Monday claimed that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was “sensitive” towards J&K.
He also claimed that the Government of India is “striking a perfect balance through equitable distribution of development works and funds”.
“Liberal funding has been made for the deserving areas,” he, according to an official, said after he laid e-foundation for PMGSY roads, comprising of 975.50 km and costing Rs 650 cr (including Rs 628.09 cr construction and Rs 21.9 cr maintenance cost).
In his address, Singh called for coordinated efforts by all stakeholders towards achieving the common goal of development.
Singh said that he has been shouldered with dual responsibilities of Eastern Region and his Parliamentary constituency and both are facing same issues of topography, connectivity and communication and resolute efforts being made to resolve the same.
He asked the concerned functionaries and the executing agencies to adopt the work culture for not holding up the developmental works for the formal inaugural ceremonies and directed for taking up the left-over areas.
Highlighting several ongoing development projects in his constituency, Singh informed that in Kathua, 6 bridges will be dedicated to the people by March 2019.Hydro Electric projects in Kishtwar will make entire region power surplus, Singh said, adding that, development of Sanasar road was approved under CRF. He further informed that the Radio station in Udhampur will start functioning by December.
Singh said that around Rs 1 cr worth roads were constructed in Basohli and work on toilet complex near Atal Setu Bridge has been initiated and food stalls will be developed soon for the convenience of the tourists.
Jitendra Singh also sought a detailed report on the progress made under PMGSY and asked the concerned functionaries to speed up the pace and entrusted upon the officers to increase the per day average target length.
He directed for time bound completion of the all the works taken up under PMGSY besides maintaining quality standards.
Chief Engineer PMGSY informed that the target of 1000 km length roads upto Phase-IX is set for completion by the end of this year.
MLAs also informed Singh about the PMGSY roads facing issues like forest clearance, compensations in their respective constituencies. While discussing the issues pertaining to BRO, CRF and NABARD roads Dr Singh asked the Div Com to conduct a meeting with the concerned functionaries to review BRO roads and further assured the MLAs that all their genuine concerns will be taken up, informed the official.
To be constructed under 110 schemes across his home Parliamentary constituency Doda-Udhampur-Kathua, these roads will strengthen the rural connectivity in Billawar, Basohli, Kishtwar, Reasi, Doda, Inderwal, Gool-Arnas, Banihal, Udhampur, Ramanagr, Chenani-Ghordi, Bani, Gulabgarh, Bhaderwah and Ramban, the official said.
Legislators Ajay Nanda, R S Pathania, Ajaz Ahmad Khan and Neelam Langeh besides Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Chief Engineer, PMGSY (JKRRDA) Jammu, S P Manhas, Chief Engineer, PWD, Sudheer Shah along with senior functionaries of concerned departments were present on the occasion, the official added.