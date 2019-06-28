About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 28, 2019 | PTI

PM invokes Gandhi’s 3-wise monkeys to underline strong India-Japan ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invoked the three wise monkeys from Mahatma Gandhi's teachings to underline the strong bond between India and Japan.
"When we talk about India's relations with the world, Japan assumes an important place," Modi, who is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday, told an enthusiastic Indian community at Kobe.
"Our relations with Japan are centuries old. We have respect for each other's cultures. This is because of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi)...We all have heard his saying -- 'bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho' (see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil). But very people know that the genesis of the three monkeys he chose to spread the message is in the 17th century Japan," he said.
The three monkeys are Mizaru, covering his eyes, who sees no evil; Kikazaru, covering his ears, who hears no evil; and Iwazaru, covering his mouth, who speaks no evil.
"There are a few points in our language too that bind us together," Modi said.
Citing some examples, he said, "What we call 'dhyan' (meditation) in India is called 'Zen' in Japan and what we call 'seva' (service) in India is also called 'seva' in Japan."

Latest News

Farooq expresses concern over steep increase in drug addiction across ...

Farooq expresses concern over steep increase in drug addiction across ...

Jun 27 | Rising Kashmir News
Two boys crushed to death in Udhampur

Two boys crushed to death in Udhampur

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
Teenager dies of

Teenager dies of 'suspected' drug overdose in Poonch

Jun 27 | Agencies
Mughal Road accident: Guv expresses grief over loss of lives, announce ...

Mughal Road accident: Guv expresses grief over loss of lives, announce ...

Jun 27 | Rising Kashmir News
Mughal Road accident: 9 girls among 11 students killed

Mughal Road accident: 9 girls among 11 students killed

Jun 27 | Agencies
IT team raids politicians, businessmen in Jammu

IT team raids politicians, businessmen in Jammu

Jun 27 | Agencies
Police launches online CCTNS Portal in Srinagar

Police launches online CCTNS Portal in Srinagar

Jun 27 | Agencies
SKIMS refute allegation about doctors preferring cricket over attendin ...

SKIMS refute allegation about doctors preferring cricket over attendin ...

Jun 27 | Agencies
Afghan President in Pakistan for bilateral talks, boost peace process

Afghan President in Pakistan for bilateral talks, boost peace process

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
I-T sleuths raid premises of NC leader

I-T sleuths raid premises of NC leader's son

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
Militant recovered dead, another arrested in Anantnag: Police

Militant recovered dead, another arrested in Anantnag: Police

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
HM Shah reviews overall security situation in Kashmir

HM Shah reviews overall security situation in Kashmir

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
Man dies, three others injured while digging well in Baramulla

Man dies, three others injured while digging well in Baramulla

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
One killed, two others injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

One killed, two others injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
World Cup hero Babar Azam says belief is key for Pakistan

World Cup hero Babar Azam says belief is key for Pakistan

Jun 27 | AFP/Press Trust of India
HM Shah visits slain police officer

HM Shah visits slain police officer's residence in Srinagar, offers co ...

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
Xi to meet Modi, Trump at G20 summit amid heightened trade tensions wi ...

Xi to meet Modi, Trump at G20 summit amid heightened trade tensions wi ...

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Shopian

2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Shopian

Jun 27 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 28, 2019 | PTI

PM invokes Gandhi’s 3-wise monkeys to underline strong India-Japan ties

              

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invoked the three wise monkeys from Mahatma Gandhi's teachings to underline the strong bond between India and Japan.
"When we talk about India's relations with the world, Japan assumes an important place," Modi, who is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday, told an enthusiastic Indian community at Kobe.
"Our relations with Japan are centuries old. We have respect for each other's cultures. This is because of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi)...We all have heard his saying -- 'bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho' (see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil). But very people know that the genesis of the three monkeys he chose to spread the message is in the 17th century Japan," he said.
The three monkeys are Mizaru, covering his eyes, who sees no evil; Kikazaru, covering his ears, who hears no evil; and Iwazaru, covering his mouth, who speaks no evil.
"There are a few points in our language too that bind us together," Modi said.
Citing some examples, he said, "What we call 'dhyan' (meditation) in India is called 'Zen' in Japan and what we call 'seva' (service) in India is also called 'seva' in Japan."

News From Rising Kashmir

;