PM hails JK’s back to village programme

July 30, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Mentions Agri employee’s suggestions in Man Ki Baat

On Sunday evening Mohammad Aslam Dar, who is an assistant in state's agriculture department, was busy in preparing a plan for submission to his higher authorities when his uncle rang his phone repeatedly.

"Congratulations! You made us proud," his uncle told him on phone.

Aslam had missed the radio series, Man Ki Baat, in which Prime Minister of India talks to people on various issues.

He had invited Prime Minister’s attention to Back to village programme which concluded recently in the state.

On mygov.in Aslam had addressed to the Prime Minister.

"Respected Prime Minister Sahab, It is great to hear you from time to time in Man Ki Baat Programme. It is my pleasure that I was part and parcel of the community mobilization programme, "Back to village" held in our state of Jammu and Kashmir from 20 June 2019 to 27 June 2019. I think this programme should be repeated every 3 month and monitored through online mode. I think it was the first of its type when people directly interacted with government. Monitor it."

In last episode of "Man ki Baat " which was broadcast on 28 of July 2019 , Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi hailed Aslam saying he had written an interesting thing which made him know about "Back to village programme".

He then elaborated on the Back to village programme and shared it with his listeners.

Aslam says he was very happy to know that his comment were included in the programme and appreciated by the Prime Minister.

Aslam who was a part of the back to village programme in Shopian district during which he visited two Panchayat Halqas along with representatives from 21 other departments.