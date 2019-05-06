PM condemns killing of BJP leader

May 06, 2019 | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no place for violence in the country.

Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night.

"Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered," Modi tweeted.

Extending condolences, he said, "There is no place for such violence in our country."

BJP President Amit Shah also condoled the killing of party leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir.

In a tweet, Shah said, "I am saddened by killing of Ghulam Mohammed Mir, BJP leader from Anantnag. His contribution in strengthening the BJP in the valley was immense".

"Extremist forces in the valley can't demoralise BJP karyakartas with violence. My condolences with the bereaved family," Shah tweeted.