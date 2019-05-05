PM condemns BJP leader's killing in Anantnag

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, saying there is no place for violence in the country.

Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in at Nowpora, Verinag in Anantnag on Saturday night.

"Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered," Modi tweeted.

Extending condolences, he said, "There is no place for such violence in our country."