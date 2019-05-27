PM, CoM to take oath at 7 pm Thursday

May 27, 2019 | Agencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take oath for his second term at 7 pm on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union council of ministers on May 30 at 7pm,” said a communiqué from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Kovind had appointed Narendra Modi as Prime Minister on Saturday, minutes after leaders of the 40-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) called on him after electing the PM as the coalition’s leader. The NDA delegation was led by BJP president Amit Shah, along with Prakash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thakeray, Nitin Gadkari, K Palaniswami, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio among others.

The President had sought PM Modi’s advice about those to be appointed members of the Union council of ministers and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Standing at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi said that his government wouldn’t waste a moment to get down to work for the people. “President today gave me a letter designating me as the Prime Minister… The country has given me a huge mandate and the mandate comes with the expectations of the people,” Modi had said.

The BJP-led NDA swept the Lok Sabha elections winning 349 of the 542 seats for which polls were held and garnered almost 45 per cent of the votes across the country.