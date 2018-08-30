PM asks CS why JK lags in implementing flagship health programmes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 29:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday asked Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam as to why Jammu Kashmir lagged in the implementation of flagship health programmes.
Chairing the 29th interaction through PRAGATI – the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, Modi while reviewing the progress made by all states including Jammu Kashmir in the implementation of two major flagship health programmes, Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, specifically asked the Chief Secretary J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam as to why the State lagged behind in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana schemes.
The CS informed the PM that implementation of the two schemes had been speeded up during the past two months.
“The Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has been signed. The State Health Agency under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary with representatives of all departments has been set up along with the Executive Committee and 22 District Implementation Units. A full time CEO for this programme will be posted shortly. A Saving Bank Account has been opened for the purpose of this programme,” Subrahmanyam said.
The Chief Secretary told the Prime Minister that the tendering process for selecting the insurer for the programme had begun and the tender had been issued on August 25, 218.
He told Modi that the tendering process would be completed and the tender would be awarded by September 24, 2018 and said the pilot launch of the programme including the beneficiaries’ identification system would begin at the Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and JLNM Hospital, Srinagar by September 7, 2018.
The CS told the PM that the State would complete the selection of the insurer in time for the all-India launch of the programme and would not lag in any way.
Regarding JanaushadhiPariyojana Programme, the CS assured the PM that the six remaining uncovered districts of Jammu Kashmir would also be covered under the programme and Jan Aushadhi shops would be opened in these six districts by September 30, 2018.
He said this would benefit huge population who could then access low cost medicines at 20 to 50 percent of market prices.