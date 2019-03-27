March 27, 2019 | Dear Editor,

I have hated politics for a long time now. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s floral tribute to the victims has proved me wrong. Jacinda is a name that will be written in the history of humanity, and will travel from generation to generation. Not only New Zealand but the whole world is fortunate enough to have her as a real epitome of leadership. With her greatest gesture of love, she has moved everyone including those stone-hearted souls. I believe world is destroyed by men. Not only has she made a huge impact on the world both as a person and a leader but she has set the right tone for the leaders world over. The greatest thing in her is that she believes in calling a spade a spade in a world full of hate. I wish everyone had heart and eyes like hers to see the beauty in diversity and oneness in humanity. I’m so proud to witness the turning of the tide from bigotry to love and one of the best responses to human crises. In prevailing divide and rule policies, she has stood strong and graceful with peace and unity. She has shown the world what inclusive and unbiased leadership is.

Aasif Shah