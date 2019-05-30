PM – Kisan scheme: Performance reviewed at Udhampur

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The performance of Agriculture Department towards the implementation of PM-Kisan scheme in this district was reviewed here at a meeting chaired by Additional District Development Commissioner Ashok Kumar.

As per an official, the meeting impressed upon the agriculture department to ensure that no eligible FoFs was deprived under PM Kisan. The concerned departments were asked to resolve the issues pertaining to their department immediately. DIO NIC, was advised to take up the matters which are technical nature pertaining to PM KISAN portal with State level NIC to address on priority basis.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development, Neelam Khajuria, District Informatics Officer, Anil Sharma, Chief Agriculture Officer, Lead District Manager, Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer, Udhampur/ Ramnagar, besides SMS, AEO &AEAs of Agriculture department, the official added.



