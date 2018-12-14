Plus two contractual lecturers protest over demand for regularisation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
The plus two contractual lecturers appointed purely for academic arrangements on Thursday staged a protest demonstration over their demand for regularisation and sought intervention of Governor Satya Pal Malik over the acceptance of their demand.
According to Kashmir News Service (KNS), talking to reporters at press enclave after staging a protest demonstration, the protesting plus two contractual lecturers alleged that they have been disengaged despite the orders for their continuation from the government as the principals of higher secondary schools, according to them, are not implementing the orders of superior authorities.
Saying that they will hand over a memorandum of demands to Director School education Kashmir just today, the protesting plus two contractual lecturers appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to personally intervene the matter and accept their demands as his Advisor holding the portfolio of education had assured them that orders for their regularization would be issued by the government.