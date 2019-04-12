April 12, 2019 | Umar Raina

The wanton plunder of green gold continues in Sindh Forest Division Ganderbals Compartment no 1 in Najwan area of Kangan in central Kashmirs Ganderbal while concerned department failed to curb the activities of smugglers.

Reliable sources said that dozens of (Deodar) trees are being axed and brought down illegally in the compartment no 1 Najwan of Sindh forest Range in Ganderbal District. The sources said that the smugglers cut down (Deodar) trees and sell them at huge prices in nearby places .

The forest area of Najwan Kangan is worst hit where vandalization of the forests can be seen, in broad day light without the fear of action from the officials.

Range officer Kangan Farooz Ahmad Malik told the Rising Kashmir that they have already lodged an FIR in police station against the smugglers ,adding that nobody would be allowed to cut the green trees. “Anyone involved will face music,” he said.