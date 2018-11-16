About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ploy to prolong incarceration of inmates: DeM

Published at November 16, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 15:

Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Thursday said that the fresh charge-sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is nothing but a ploy to extend the lodgment of the party chairperson, Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi, general secretary, Nahida Nasreen and press secretary, Sofi Fehmeeda inside the jail.
In a statement, party spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, said, “This agency had nothing to file against the DeM leaders. That is the reason flimsy grounds have been put forth to extend the jail term of our leaders,” she said.
She said that like every Kashmiri person, the DeM leadership and its cadres are up against the oppression. “Nothing on the ground will change, our leaders, like every Kashmiri, are against oppression and this stand is never going to change. This charge sheet applies to every Kashmiri. In our leaders’ case, it has been used to extend their illegal lodgment,” she added.

 

