Plots at Rakh-e-Arth sold to outsiders, dwellers resettle in Dal

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 23:
The rehabilitation plan of government has turned dump squib as at least 52 families who were given land at Rakh-e-Arth housing colony in Bemina have sold their allotted plots and have settled back in Dal interiors.
Rising Kashmir has learnt from its sources that the Dal dwellers who had been allotted land plots at Rakh-e-Arth colony as a rehabilitation measure have sold the same to the outsiders.
Among the 52 plots that have been allegedly sold by the dwellers, 29 have been sold for Srinagar, 6 for Kupwara, 4 foor Baramulla, 4 for Kargil and 9 to the residents from other districts respectively.
The colony has been divided into many parts where dwellers have sold their plots to the outsiders. In Bay 4 of the colony, 33 plots have been sold, 8 plots in Bay 3 and 12 plots in Bay 13, Bay 5 and Bay 8.
An official at Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that they came to know about these findings thorough an internal survey by the Authority.
“We could not conduct the proper survey in the colony, as dozens of families more will fall into the trap,” the official said adding the dwellers do not know anything about the plot selling.
Inside Dal interiors, there are brokers, who play a crucial role in buying and selling of these land plots. Then they transfer it to the outsiders who pay more amount, the official said.
The official said that some of the dwellers have sold their plots to their relatives but to identify their network will take more time.
“Rehabilitation process has been termed as a flop show for the government as no checks were put by the department during plot allotments,” the official added.
Another official at LAWDA said that at Rakh-e-Arth plots were also alloted to unmarried family members which is against the norms of the rehabilitation program.
He said around 900 families have been shifted at Rakh-e-Arth and 2592 are still in pipeline.
The official said that an internal probe was conducted by the government to see check the status of rehabilitation of Dal dwellers.
The Rakh-e-Arth settlement colony was developed by the government to accommodate the Dal dwellers. In 1986, Socio-Economic Survey (SEC) there were three villages – Asithal, Abi Karpora and Nandpora, in the lake interiors which had 58 hamlets.
After enumerating 2532 structures, the government imposed a ban on further constructions. It was planned to relocate them out of the lake.
Executive Engineer LAWDA, Lake Division-I, Ramman Uppal told Rising Kashmir that the internal departmental survey into Rakh-e-Arth plots was conducted after the orders of the Governor.
On whether any action will be taken against those who have been found selling their plots, Uppal said till date department has not taken any action against anyone.
“We will submit the report of allotment and present status of Rakh-e-Arth plots to the Government,” Uppal said.
