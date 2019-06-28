Plight of Prisoners: Geelani calls for peaceful protests after Friday prayers

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday said the plight of political prisoners in and outside Jammu and Kashmiris was ‘disturbing and painful not only for their families and the whole nation.”

In a statement, he appealed for peaceful protests after Friday prayers in all parts of the valley including Chenab valley and Pakistan administered Kashmir to show the solidarity with these detainees.

Hurriyat chairman in a statement said, “One fails to understand, how world community affords to give a free hand to Delhi, to snatch every right from the people.” “The government is so scared of pro-freedom leaders and activists and leaves no stone unturned to keep them behind bars on fictitious and false charges, propagated through their biased and hypertonic media houses,” said Geelani in a statement.

He said that world bodies particularly those working for human and prisoners rights should take note of these gross violations and ensure safe and early release of these victims of “political vandalism and judicial onslaught”.

“Our khateebs and religious scholars should apprise the people about the prevailing situation here and guide them to achieve their collective goal,” said Geelani in a statement.