Plebiscite only way forward but protecting Article 35-A necessary: Rasheed

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Awami Ithehad Party (AIP) chief and MLA Langate, Engineer Rasheed Thursday led a protest march against possible tinkering of Article 35-A and against Gujjar leader Talib Hussain’s continuous police detention.
Carrying placards, MLA Rasheed along with his supporters raised slogans demanding plebiscite in the state.
They also raised slogans in support of Talib Hussain, who has been arrested by police.
Rasheed said AIP wants to send message to New Delhi that Article 35-A is our right but not our final destination.
“Our final destination is plebiscite which is the only way to forward,” he said.
“India’s first PM Jawahar Lal Nehru and United Nations have promised people of Jammu Kashmir the right to self determination which is yet to fulfilled,” he said.
“There will be serious consequences if centre government will try to tinker with the Article 35-A,” he said.
The protest march started from Sher-e-Kashmir Park Srinagar to Press Enclave.
Rasheed said AIP believes in giving Kashmiris right to self determination but “protecting 35-A cannot be ignored”.
Rasheed said: “Muslims in Jammu are living under continuous fear and threat from communal forces. From past 15 days the whole region has turned into anti-Muslims hub.”
He said, “Talib Hussain has been arrested under deep rooted conspiracy by RSS sponsored communal forces.”
He demanded all cases against Talib be withdrawn immediately.
“Communal forces have clear agenda to dilute the case of minor who was brutally raped and murdered by a group of men in Kathua district of Jammu region early this year,” Rasheed said.
“In around 15 places in Jammu region alone, Gujjars has been threatened by communal elements which is very unfortunate. Jammu police has become mute spectator over these issues and have turned deaf ears towards the issue, he said.
Rasheed demanded probe into Murfad Shah’s case who was killed outside Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Jammu and Gool cattle trader who was killed in Army firing in village Koli in Sumar area of district Ramban.
He said AIP will support to pro-resistance leadership and as there is no better option available to fight for the rights of people of state. He appealed religious clerks to aware masses about sufferings of Jammu Muslims during Friday prayers.
Later on, Rasheed along with his dozens of workers were detained by the police to foil the protest march.
Irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com