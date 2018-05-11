Pleaded with police not to enter college premises: Ex-principal GDC Pulwama to SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The ex-principal of Government Degree College (GDC) Pulwama has told State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) some police personnel came out of their vehicles and started shelling inside the college premises which created chaos in the college premises last year.
The ex-principal Abdul Hamid of GDC Pulwama said this in a written reply to SHRC concerning the incident in which more than 55 students were injured in security forces action.
In a reply to Commission Hamid has said that he stood in front of the (police) vehicles and requested the police personnel sitting in the vehicles not to enter the college premises and leave.
He said in his reply that he also requested the students not to pelt stones on the police vehicles.
“Unfortunately some police personnel came out of the vehicles and started shelling which created chaos in the college premises,” reply reads.
The written reply read the prinicipal told the commission that he told police, "I am principal, kill me first, but the shelling intensified and the answering non-applicant along with some students managed to enter the admission cell of the college which is adjacent to the main gate.”
“There was hue and cry from all sides in the college and there was total suffocation. The answering non-applicant tried to reach his office so that he can call administration as the phone numbers were lying on the office table,” Hamid informed the Commission.
Abdul Hamid in his reply to the Commission has also said that the answering non-applicant (he) has gone through the police report (Status Report), which has been submitted before this the Commission and the “same is not based on real facts”.
Hamid has also informed the Commission that “When the pandemonium in the college premises was going on, the answering non-applicant called the IGP and informed him that the college has been made a battleground without any reason. The IGP told the answering non-applicant ‘I will check the matter’.
“After reaching the office room, I (Hamid) called the District Administration. First of all, SP, Pulwama was called but he said: ‘I am out of station and do not know anything”. Then Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama was called but he also said that he is out of the station. The answering non-applicant then called the DSP, Pulwama and informed him about the happenings in the college premises but the DSP pleaded that the students have pelted stones on the police vehicles outside the college,” the reply states.
The reply of ex-principal also reads, “There was a heated exchange of words between the answering non-applicant and the DSP and the answering non-applicant said to the DSP that can't police understand the consequences of entering into the college where there are more than 5000 students and 50% of them female students.”
Meanwhile Additional District Magistrate (Additional Deputy Commissioner) Pulwama in a reply to SHRC regarding the same case has stated, “On 15/04/2017, the answering non-applicant was in my office attending to the duties when PA to Deputy Commissioner Pulwama informed me that the authorities of Degree College Pulwama informed through telephone that police had entered into the college campus and beaten the students and fired tear-smoke shells.”
“After getting this information, the answering non-applicant along with Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Pulwama immediately left the office and proceeded towards Degree College Pulwama which is located on the far end of the Pulwama town about one km away from DC Office Pulwama,” ADC said in a reply.
He also added: “There was chaos and confusion in the college and some police personnel were inside buildings. The answering non-applicant and Assistant Commissioner Revenue tried to meet the principal but there was a lot of commotion around his office. The corridor was full of students and the staff so his office room could not be accessed.”
“We met Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarter who were the only police officers/personnel with faces open. All other police personnel were wearing either helmet or had covered their faces with cloth,” ADC replied to SHRC notice.
It was also stated, “The answering non-applicant, and the ACR Pulwama in the capacity of Additional District Magistrates tried level best to diffuse the tension and restore the peace and normalcy within and outside the premises of the De College Pulwama.”
“The answering non-applicant (ADC) and Assistant Commissioner Revenue requested Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarter to take all police personnel on the one side of the college so that the students could be motivated to leave the premises and situation be saved from further deterioration. Additional Superintendent of Police agreed and ordered his men to stay on one side of the college,” ADC informed SHRC.
He also said that after all the students left the college, “we met principal who narrated that police entered the college after there was some stone-pelting”.
Reply reads that he pleaded with the police not to enter the college but “they did not listen and even used abusive language”.
bhatriytaz.com@gmail.com